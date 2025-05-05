Lakewood Comprehensive Plan nationally recognized – The Suburban Times

The American Planning Association Housing and Community Development Division recently recognized the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan 10-Year Update with an award in its Community Development category.

The recognition was awarded at the association’s recent annual meeting. In the write up of why the city’s plan won the award the organization said:



“This plan stood out for its strong emphasis on inclusive engagement, thoughtful and forward-looking policy updates, and a commitment to equitable growth. It serves as a clear and community-rooted roadmap for the city’s future—balancing vision with practical strategies shaped by the voices of Lakewood residents.”

The city initiated its update in 2022 and conducted extensive community engagement over the course of two years. This include forming partnerships with tribes, utilities and special districts, public and higher education entities, transit and other government agencies, military installations, and community-based organizations.

Community focused groups were formed, websites established, and public meetings held. Public outreach was done through: