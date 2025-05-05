 JBLM will be conducting demolitions training May 6-9 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM will be conducting demolitions training May 6-9

· · Leave a Comment ·

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime demolitions training from May 6 at 12 a.m. to May 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Conclusion times could change for various circumstances). Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs here.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.