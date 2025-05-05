Get the Facts on Crime in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Don’t let unofficial social media be the source of your information regarding crime data in University Place. U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke encourages residents to check out the Police Blotter, available both here in each issue of Headlines as well as via the Police Department’s webpage.

This vital source of community information includes recent arrests, DUIs, calls for service and more. It also includes a schedule of upcoming community events at which the public can meet and speak to UPPD officers in person such as Coffee with a Cop.

The most recent Coffee with the Chief event highlighted many traffic related concerns in the community. As a result, Burke is setting up traffic emphases (when the volume of calls for service permits), to be responsive to community concerns. Look for future proactive enforcement highlights in future blotters.

“The Blotter demonstrates our commitment to full transparency with the public about crime in U.P.,” said Burke. “Our hope is that citizens take advantage of this and encourage others to use it as their primary source of information.”