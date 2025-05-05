Ecology test shows no detectable toxins in Waughop Lake – The Suburban Times

On April 16, 2025 the City of Lakewood took a sample from Waughop Lake and sent it to the state Department of Ecology and its cyanobacteria toxicity testing program.

The purpose of the test was to determine whether there are detectable levels of common toxins in the lake due to harmful freshwater algae that could be present.

The city received the test results this week. They show the sample was negative for the toxins commonly associated with harmful algae, or cyanobacteria.

According to the results, the levels for Microcystins, Anatoxin-a, Cylindrospermopsins and Saxitoxin were all below the state’s recreational guidance values.

Visitors who walk around the lake may notice the water is bright green currently. This indicates algae is present, but it is not toxic.

We work closely with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to post information about harmful bacteria. While there is no current toxic algae blooms at Waughop Lake, we recently replaced signs around the lake sharing information with visitors about harmful algae blooms. The signs share the information in multiple languages.

While the current test results do not show toxic cyanobacteria are present, this may change and lake visitors should be cautious.

Here is the official notice from the Department of Ecology:

Cyanobacteria Toxicity Testing Program

Samples collected from Waughop Lake in Pierce County on April 16, 2025, showed Microcystins, Anatoxin-a, Cylindrospermopsins, and Saxitoxin levels all below the state’s recreational guidance values.

For information on searching for toxin results for your lake, how to report a bloom, and news, please visit the Washington State Toxic Algae website. For additional information and guidance, please visit Department of Health’s Harmful Algal Blooms Toolkit.

Results 4/16/25

Lake County Date Microcystins Anatoxin-a Saxitoxin Cylindrospermopsins Waughop Pierce 4/16/25 <MDL <MDL <MDL <MDL Washington State Recreational Guidance Values ≥ 8 µg/L ≥ 1 µg/L ≥ 75 µg/L ≥ 15 µg/L

Analytical Notes

µg/L = micrograms per liter

NA = analysis was not requested

PENDING = prep/analysis in progress

MDL = Method Detection Limit

RDL = Reporting Detection Limit