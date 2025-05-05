Covington Medical Center earns ‘A’ hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Covington Medical Center earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Achieving an ‘A’ hospital safety grade reflects the enormous dedication and commitment of our staff to patient safety and quality care,” said June Altaras, EVP, chief nursing officer and president of Covington Medical Center. “Providing a safe health care environment is the cornerstone of what we do every day. Covington Medical Center has worked to create a culture where we strive to ensure every patient, and their families receive the best possible care. I’m proud to be part of such a dedicated team.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

For full details on Covington Medical Center’s grade, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.