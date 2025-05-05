 County Council passes Mello proposal to end E-Verify requirement – The Suburban Times

County Council passes Mello proposal to end E-Verify requirement

By a vote of 4 – 3, the Pierce County Council yesterday approved an ordinance submitted by Executive Ryan Mello to discontinue a voluntary employment eligibility check known as E-Verify that is duplicative of the mandatory I-9 form. 

“Building communities that are welcoming includes making it easier for the county to hire skilled employees, contractors and service providers without unnecessary and burdensome bureaucracy,” said Mello.

The flaws in the E-Verify system are well documented. There are data entry errors, as well as issues for people with hyphenated last names or those who have changed their name. Such errors affect large numbers of people who are legally able to work and have a disproportionate effect on immigrant and refugee workers. These errors cause delays, confusion and anxiety for both employers and employees.

The cities of Centralia and Yakima have ended their use of E-Verify in recent years.

During the Council meeting, multiple organizations spoke in favor of the ordinance and shared their own experiences about the redundancies and flaws of E-Verify.

Mello reiterated in his remarks to Council that the I-9 process already ensures the County collects employment documentation for its employees. He also reinforced that the County would continue to follow all employment laws and federal requirements.

The ordinance was sponsored by Councilmembers Hitchen, Ayala, Denson and Yambe.

The Pierce County Council voted in 2022 to end the mandatory use of E-Verify but it was vetoed by the previous Executive. 

