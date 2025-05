The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications through June 15, 2025 for vacancies on the listed volunteer boards and commissions:

Arts & Culture Commission

City Council Salary Commission

Design Review & Historic Preservation Board

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

Senior Advisory Board

Please visit our website to learn more about membership requirements. Applications can be submitted online.

For more information, email Info@PuyallupWA.Gov or call 253-841-5480.