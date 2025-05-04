WA529 commemorates National 529 Day with $1,529 awards – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington Student Achievement Council.

Washington Education Savings Plans (WA529) kicked off its month-long recognition of National 529 Day with a promotion that will net three lucky winners $1,529 in their GET Prepaid Tuition account.

The 529 Day Giveaway promotion is open to Washington families of children 12 years or younger. Parents and grandparents can visit 529.wa.gov/promotionsto read the official rules and fill out a short entry form. Three winners will be announced on May 29 (5/29), also known as National 529 Day.

“May 29 is recognized each year as National 529 Day to raise awareness about the importance of saving for future education,” said Lynda Ridgeway, WA529 Director. “This year, we’re giving savers a boost by awarding $1,529 in GET units. It’s a great way to celebrate 529 Day and get people excited about saving for education.”

Entrants don’t need to have an existing GET account to participate in the drawing, but if selected as a winner, they will be required to open a GET account by June 4 to receive their prize.

While visiting the WA529 website, families can download coloring sheets and puzzles for their young students. “We want 529 Day to be engaging for everyone, with fun activities for the kids and a meaningful opportunity for parents and grandparents,” said Ridgeway.

Since 1998, GET Prepaid Tuition has helped families cover more than $1.5 billion in educational costs. More than 68,000 students have used their GET accounts to further their education in all 50 states and around the globe. GET is one of two college savings options offered by Washington Education Savings Plans (WA529). WA529’s other 529 plan, WA529 Invest (formerly DreamAhead), is a nationally recognized investment-based 529 plan launched in 2018 to help Washingtonians save toward the total cost of college.

Washington residents who want to help a student save for future education costs can open a GET or WA529 Invest account online at 529.wa.gov with no enrollment fee. The website also provides helpful resources, including detailed information, charts, planning tools, and answers to frequently asked questions. The GET contact center is ready to help at 800-955-2318 or GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov. For questions about WA529 Invest, the WA529 Invest contact center can be reached at 844-529-5845.