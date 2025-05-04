Strickland, Randall Re-Launch Puget Sound Recovery Caucus – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Today (May 1, 2025), during the annual Puget Sound Day on the Hill, U.S. Representatives Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Emily Randall (WA-06) announced the re-launch of the Puget Sound Recovery Caucus for the 119th Congress.

The Caucus, which was founded in 2013 by then-Representatives Denny Heck and Derek Kilmer, focuses on recovering Puget Sound through steps like preventing pollution from urban stormwater runoff, protecting and restoring habitat, and restoring and re-opening shellfish beds. Representative Emily Randall, who was elected in 2024, replaces Kilmer as Co-Chair.

“The Puget Sound is a national treasure, not only because of its breathtaking beauty, but also because of how critical it is to our economy, jobs, tribal treaty rights, and the environment. We all know how vital the Puget Sound is to our fish and wildlife habitat, biodiversity, and water supply – which is all the more reason to act now. I look forward to the re-launch of the Puget Sound Recovery Caucus, alongside my colleague, Congresswoman Randall, to ensure that we have federal support for the Puget Sound’s recovery and revitalization,” said Strickland.

“I am elated to join Rep. Strickland in co-leading the Puget Sound Recovery Caucus. The Puget Sound is a cornerstone of our region’s natural beauty, and a vital ecosystem whose health is inextricably linked to our communities, culture, and economy. Yet, it faces persistent and growing threats that demand urgent and sustained action,” said Rep. Emily Randall. “Through the work of this Caucus, we hope to help direct the federal government’s enduring commitment to protecting and restoring this irreplaceable resource — from revitalizing salmon populations and safeguarding critical habitats to advancing broader climate resilience. I am deeply grateful to our partners for their unwavering dedication to preserving the Puget Sound for generations to come.”

“The Puget Sound Recovery Caucus has long been a strong advocate in Congress for the recovery and protection of Puget Sound, and we are proud to support the relaunch of this important effort,” said Larry Epstein, Deputy Director of the Puget Sound Partnership. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated leadership in our congressional delegation. Through their support, we can continue making investments that protect public health, strengthen local economies, restore vital salmon habitats, and build resilience against flooding.”

“We welcome the continued leadership of Rep. Marilyn Strickland and fresh energy from Rep. Emily Randall as they carry on the work that Reps. Denny Heck and Derek Kilmer began when they created the Puget Sound Recovery Caucus in 2013,” said Ed Johnstone, Chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. “Recovering Puget Sound is absolutely essential to the protection and continued exercise of our treaty-protected rights. The Puget Sound Recovery Caucus can help us build climate resilience and face ongoing challenges from unchecked human development and recreational impacts from an ever-expanding population.”