Street Closures Scheduled May 5-23 for Residential Street Restoration Program Maintenance Work – The Suburban Times

Below is a list of upcoming street closures to allow for maintenance work as part of the Residential Street Restoration Program. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change.

May 5 – 9

South J Street, between South 74th and South 75th streets

May 12 – 16

East Harrison Street, between Mckinley Avenue and East J Street

May 19 – 23

East I Street, between East Harrison and East Morton street

Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 591-5495.

