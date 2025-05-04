 Street Closures Scheduled May 5-23 for Residential Street Restoration Program Maintenance Work – The Suburban Times

Street Closures Scheduled May 5-23 for Residential Street Restoration Program Maintenance Work

Below is a list of upcoming street closures to allow for maintenance work as part of the Residential Street Restoration Program. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change.

May 5 – 9
South J Street, between South 74th and South 75th streets

May 12 – 16
East Harrison Street, between Mckinley Avenue and East J Street

May 19 – 23
East I Street, between East Harrison and East Morton street

Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 591-5495.

The post Street Closures Scheduled May 5 – 23 for Residential Street Restoration Program Maintenance Work appeared first on City of Tacoma.

