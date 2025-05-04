It’s Older Americans Month: How Habitat Factors In  – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity news story.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy designated May as Older Americans Month to honor the valuable contributions of older adults to our nation. Whether serving our country, being part of the workforce, raising a family, or championing social change, the efforts of older Americans have left a lasting impact and helped pave the way for generations to come.

Staying involved in one’s community can be crucial to maintaining connections after retirement. As we age, it is easier to become isolated, and finding ways to participate and stay connected is important.

Volunteer

Many of Habitat for Humanity’s regular volunteers are people who were looking for ways to get involved in their community after they retired. Volunteering with Habitat is a great way to stay involved and active, while also contributing to a meaningful cause. Studies have shown that volunteering and community service improves physical and mental health.

“Research also has shown that volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older.” – Angela Thoreson, L.I.C.S.W. Helping people, changing lives: 3 health benefits of volunteering

Continuing to learn is also an important component to healthy aging, and volunteering on Habitat’s construction sites offers a great opportunity to learn new skills. Our sites are safe, inclusive environments where our crew supports a person’s current abilities and encourages them to develop new ones.

Other Ways to Get Involved

Volunteering isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay! There are plenty of other ways to get involved and support Habitat’s mission. Americans who are 70 ½ and older can utilize their IRA

(Individual Retirement Account) to donate up to $100,000 annually to charitable organizations without paying taxes on the distribution. While typical IRA withdrawals are taxable, Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) are tax-free as long as the funds are transferred directly from the IRA to a qualified charity.

Resources through Habitat

Tacoma Habitat’s Aging in Place and Critical Home Repair program helps seniors and disabled Veteran homeowners in Pierce County maintain their independence in their own homes and communities as they age. Our Aging in Place team provides on-site services to address urgent home repairs and essential modifications—such as wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and railings—creating a safer, more accessible living environment. Through these repairs and adaptations, we help seniors remain comfortably and securely in their own homes as they age.

To be eligible for a critical home repair under our Aging in Place program, applicants must meet all the following criteria: