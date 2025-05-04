Executive Mello applauds Council action on immigration enforcement – The Suburban Times

In his remarks to the Pierce County Council yesterday (April 29, 2025) regarding immigration enforcement, Executive Ryan Mello underscored the need for everyone in the County to feel safe. He spoke to Immigration Enforcement Resolution –R2025-139s, which passed the Council 4 – 3.

The resolution follows Executive Mello’s directive in March that affirms the County’s commitment to upholding the state’s Keep Washington Working Act and clarifies the County’s limited role in immigration enforcement. State and federal law are clear that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.

The directive and resolution make no changes to if, when or how County departments assist in criminal investigations. Rather, it clarifies that County departments do not collect or share information about a person’s immigration status or participate in non-criminal immigration enforcement activities.

“The people we’re talking about are neighbors and friends who work hard, are raising families and, in many cases, have lived here a long time,” said Mello. “They contribute their skills and their time to strengthening our economy and our neighborhoods. Public safety depends on public trust. We earn that trust by communicating clearly what we will and won’t do when people contact our offices.”

Katie Jackson is a nurse at a local hospital and drew on her work experience in supporting the resolution.

“All residents should feel safe to seek legal, health and emergency services in Pierce County,” Jackson said before the Council. “This includes the employees I work with who are immigrants and immigrants who attend the hospital as patients.”

Mello reiterated that the directive and resolution apply specifically to executive branch departments. Separately elected leaders are invited to adopt guidelines of their own. State law requires courts and local law enforcement agencies to submit their policies to the state Attorney General.

The resolution was sponsored by Councilmembers Hitchen, Ayala, Denson and Yambe.