Join us for Young Picassos Painting Camp, where kids in grades 1st-6th will create amazing artwork with a fun gaming twist! Campers will learn painting techniques, play interactive art games, and take home their masterpieces. Led by the fabulous artist Miss Kelly of Tangerine Tales. The camp will be held at the DuPont Community Center from July 21 to 24.

For information on how to sign up visit here! https://www.dupontwa.gov/548/Camps