Vision Zero initiative brings coalition together to save lives on county roads – The Suburban Times

Vision Zero, an ambitious initiative to make Pierce County’s streets safe and more accessible for all, was approved by the Pierce County Council yesterday. The proposal was brought forward by County Executive Ryan Mello.

The legislation (R2025-132) builds upon an effort first started in 2022 to create a comprehensive plan to achieve zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035. This initiative reflects one of Mello’s top priorities – safer sidewalks and streets for everyone. It was sponsored by Councilmembers Hitchen, Ayala and Yambe, and passed by a vote of 4 – 3.

“Today’s vote gives me hope that no other parent in Pierce County will have to experience the heartbreak my family has endured losing my son Michael,” said Amber Weilert, whose young son was killed in 2022 while riding his bike. “The Vision Zero Action Plan is a critical step forward, and today’s decision shows that Pierce County is ready to make our roads safer.”

The Vision Zero Action Plan is a data-driven effort that uses a “safe system” to reduce fatalities and collisions. It combines strategies such as improved enforcement, safer roadway design, slower speeds and more.

In his remarks to Council, Mello noted that between 2018 and 2022, there were 108 fatal crashes and 296 serious injury crashes on Pierce County roads.

“More than 400 families’ lives were changed because someone chose to drive impaired, speed, or look at their cell phone,” he said. “These in-the-moment choices result in lifelong – or life-ending – consequences. Vision Zero takes a ‘safe system approach’ that will save lives. It’s a holistic approach to improving enforcement, road and sidewalk design, pedestrian safety and more.”

He added that the plan is the result of extensive collaboration and partnership between law enforcement, school districts, Tribal nations, community organizations that represent people with disabilities, cyclists and other users of our roadways who are often most at risk of serious injuries and fatalities.