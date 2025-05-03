Veterans can receive VA claim support at Pierce County events this spring – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) invites local veterans to attend the upcoming Veteran Service Officer (VSO) Workshop on Tuesday, May 13, from 1–2 p.m. at PCHS, 3602 Pacific Avenue, Suite 200, Tacoma, WA 98418. These monthly workshops are designed to equip veterans with essential knowledge about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) claim process.

Whether veterans are new to filing a claim or looking to strengthen an existing one, this workshop offers invaluable insights into what the VA looks for and how to present a claim effectively.

The VSO Workshops are held on the second Tuesday of every month, providing ongoing opportunities for veterans to access vital information and expert assistance. Registration is required.

Participants will:

Learn how to maximize their VA benefits

‌Meet one-on-one with accredited Veteran Service Officers

‌Receive personalized guidance for their individual claims

Have the opportunity to schedule follow-up appointments for continued support

For more information, including how to call a VSO directly, and to stay up to date on upcoming workshops, visit PierceCountyWA.gov/VSO.