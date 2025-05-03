Harry Todd Parking lot to close May 5-16, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Starting Monday, May 5, 2025 the main parking lot entrance of Harry Todd Park will be closed to all vehicles. This closure will be in place until May 16. The lot will reopen for the city’s May 17 Kid Fishing Event.

Between May 5-16, 2025 drivers visiting the park will be directed to a lot accessible from North Thorne Lane. Pedestrians can continue to access the park.

The temporary parking lot closure is necessary for the city’s contractor to begin work on planned improvements. This includes three new ADA accessible stalls a full re-sealing and re-stripping of the main parking lot. The large concrete blocks in the main lot will also be replaced with a permanent island curb. Other park improvements include the installation of four pickleball courts.

Work in the park will continue through November 2025. The park will remain open during construction, however, at times, there may be temporary main parking lot closures. Please refer to the posted signage to understand access throughout the construction process.

We appreciate the public’s patience as we work through these improvements. If you have project related questions please contact Capital Projects Manager Daví de la Cruz, via email at ddelacruz@cityoflakewood.us.

Read the rest of the story at the City of Lakewood website.