 Duck Daze is June 7! Parade Registration is Open – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Duck Daze is June 7! Parade Registration is Open

· · Leave a Comment ·

U.P.’s beloved rite of Spring, Duck Daze, will return on Saturday, June 7. Registration for the parade is now open. Don’t miss your chance to show off your club, business, school group or hot rod in this popular event that kicks off the day’s festivities.

All parade registrations are due by Friday, May 23. Late registrations cannot be accepted.

The day’s attractions and activities are still shaping up, but crowd favorites Duck Rogers, the Clan Gordon Pipe Band and Joel Gibson Jr., will return to the lineup again this year. The South Sound Makers Market will be bigger and better and Reptile Isle will entertain all ages in the Civic Building Atrium. 

Be sure to follow the City on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.