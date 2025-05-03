Duck Daze is June 7! Parade Registration is Open – The Suburban Times

U.P.’s beloved rite of Spring, Duck Daze, will return on Saturday, June 7. Registration for the parade is now open. Don’t miss your chance to show off your club, business, school group or hot rod in this popular event that kicks off the day’s festivities.

All parade registrations are due by Friday, May 23. Late registrations cannot be accepted.

The day’s attractions and activities are still shaping up, but crowd favorites Duck Rogers, the Clan Gordon Pipe Band and Joel Gibson Jr., will return to the lineup again this year. The South Sound Makers Market will be bigger and better and Reptile Isle will entertain all ages in the Civic Building Atrium.

Be sure to follow the City on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.