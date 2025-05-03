 Community Meet & Greet with Police Chief Candidates – The Suburban Times

Community Meet & Greet with Police Chief Candidates

The City of Fircrest is pleased to invite community members to a special Meet & Greet event with the finalists for the Police Chief position. This is a valuable opportunity for community members and business owners to engage with the candidates, ask questions, and share their perspectives on public safety in Fircrest.

Event Details:
📅 Thursday, May 8, 2025
🕕 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
📍 Roy H. Murphy Community Center

We encourage you to attend, get to know the candidates, and be part of this important step in shaping the future leadership of the Fircrest Police Department.  Light refreshments will be provided.

