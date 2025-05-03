 City of Tacoma Launches Modernized Website and New Domain – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

City of Tacoma Launches Modernized Website and New Domain

· · Leave a Comment ·

On April 30, 2025, the City of Tacoma officially launched its redesigned website at tacoma.gov. This new domain and site reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, usability, and digital security for all users.

The newly launched tacoma.gov features several important upgrades:

  • Enhanced User Experience: Streamlined navigation and a more intuitive, modern interface.
  • Mobile Optimization: Fully responsive design for easy access on smartphones and tablets.
  • Updated Content: More relevant, timely information on City services, programs, and initiatives.
  • Accessibility Improvements: Compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

In the next phase of the project, beginning May 9, 2025, City employee email addresses will update to @tacoma.gov (except for Tacoma Public Library and Tacoma Venues & Events). During the transition, messages sent to both the old and new addresses will be delivered without interruption.

More information is available at tacoma.gov.

The post City of Tacoma Launches Modernized Website and New Domain appeared first on City of Tacoma.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.