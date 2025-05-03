City of Tacoma Launches Modernized Website and New Domain – The Suburban Times

On April 30, 2025, the City of Tacoma officially launched its redesigned website at tacoma.gov. This new domain and site reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, usability, and digital security for all users.

The newly launched tacoma.gov features several important upgrades:

Enhanced User Experience: Streamlined navigation and a more intuitive, modern interface.

Mobile Optimization: Fully responsive design for easy access on smartphones and tablets.

Updated Content: More relevant, timely information on City services, programs, and initiatives.

Accessibility Improvements: Compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

In the next phase of the project, beginning May 9, 2025, City employee email addresses will update to @tacoma.gov (except for Tacoma Public Library and Tacoma Venues & Events). During the transition, messages sent to both the old and new addresses will be delivered without interruption.

More information is available at tacoma.gov.

