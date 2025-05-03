Are you ready to bat clean up? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

There are many shiny businesses in Lakewood, and then there is a business whose goal is to keep your car clean and shiny.

September 2023, the Lakewood location of Classy Chassis suffered a devastating fire, which temporarily closed that location until January 2025. There are plenty of companies that just would simply call it quits, but not Classy Chassis. They promised to rebuild and so they have and will be celebrating a Grand Re-Opening May 16-18.

But it doesn’t end there. Classy Chassis has long been known for their civic duty and support of area non-profits. Classy Chassis and the Campbell family have been dedicated supporters of Lakewood Baseball Club through the years. Lakewood Baseball Club is proud to have Classy Chassis choose LBC as one of 3 community non-profits they are supporting during their Grand Re-Opening.

Sign up for a FREE car wash = 1 VOTE for Lakewood Baseball Club

Text “LWBALL” to 30400. When you enter your mobile number and submit, this will cast your vote and then you’ll receive a link for a FREE Classy Chassis car wash, valued at $21! (Link for voucher will be sent to your mobile number beginning mid-May).

If Lakewood Baseball Club receives the highest number of votes, LBC will receive $5000.00, monies we will directly reinvest into our Community Based Baseball Program.

You get a clean car, and Lakewood Baseball Club will continue to offer Recreational Baseball to the youth of our community.