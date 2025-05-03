 Are you ready to bat clean up? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Are you ready to bat clean up?

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

There are many shiny businesses in Lakewood, and then there is a business whose goal is to keep your car clean and shiny.

September 2023, the Lakewood location of Classy Chassis suffered a devastating fire, which temporarily closed that location until January 2025. There are plenty of companies that just would simply call it quits, but not Classy Chassis. They promised to rebuild and so they have and will be celebrating a Grand Re-Opening May 16-18.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

But it doesn’t end there. Classy Chassis has long been known for their civic duty and support of area non-profits. Classy Chassis and the Campbell family have been dedicated supporters of Lakewood Baseball Club through the years. Lakewood Baseball Club is proud to have Classy Chassis choose LBC as one of 3 community non-profits they are supporting during their Grand Re-Opening.

Sign up for a FREE car wash = 1 VOTE for Lakewood Baseball Club

Text “LWBALL” to 30400. When you enter your mobile number and submit, this will cast your vote and then you’ll receive a link for a FREE Classy Chassis car wash, valued at $21! (Link for voucher will be sent to your mobile number beginning mid-May).

If Lakewood Baseball Club receives the highest number of votes, LBC will receive $5000.00, monies we will directly reinvest into our Community Based Baseball Program.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

You get a clean car, and Lakewood Baseball Club will continue to offer Recreational Baseball to the youth of our community.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.