April Honored Elders: Frank Wright & Illa Wright – The Suburban Times

By Puyallup Tribal News Staff

A Puyallup Tribal Member 55 years of age and older is recognized as the Honored Elder each month at the Elders Luncheon at the House of Respect on the Puyallup Reservation.

Siblings Frank Wright and Illa Wright were chosen as the Honored Elders for the month of April. Frank was blanketed by Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud and Councilman Fred Dillon. Illa was blanketed by Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller and Councilwoman Annette Bryan on April 18.

Each Honored Elder is recorded, detailing their life experiences. The following is Frank and Illa’s story in their own words.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.