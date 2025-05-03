Applicants Sought for the Board of Building Appeals – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill five positions on the Board of Building Appeals. Applicants must have training and experience in Building Code, Residential Code, existing Building Code, Mechanical Code, Fire Code, Plumbing Code, Waterfront Structures and Marina Code, Minimum Building and Structures Code, and/or Energy Code.

The Board of Building Appeals is a quasi-judicial board comprised of seven members who are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

Duties of the Board of Building Appeals include:

Review and provide recommendations to Council for new editions, amendments, and proposed changes to the City’s Building Code, Residential Code, existing Building Code, Mechanical Code, Plumbing Code, Fire Code, Minimum Building and Structures Code, Waterfront Structures and Marina Code, and Energy Code.

Hold hearings and make decisions on appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by the Building Official or Fire Chief relative to the application and interpretation of the Building Code, Residential Code, existing Building Code, Mechanical Code, Plumbing Code, Fire Code, and Energy Code.

Hear appeals of findings of fact and orders made by the Hearing Examiner for the Minimum Building and Structures Code.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Board of Building Appeals is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by May 18, 2025, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.