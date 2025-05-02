Let’s Talk! – A Deck Warmed by Sunshine – The Suburban Times

(Photo: Barthelemy de Mazenod @https://unsplash.com/)

Are you ready to switch off your screens and ponder or discuss another writing/conversation prompt during dinner tonight? You want to know about my thoughts on it? Here’s my take:

There have been these first days of spring that have been feeling like a messenger of an early summer. Near the seventies (or if you’re in a Celsius region, near the twenties). It’s when I start discarding house shoes in our home and, depending on how cozy I feel, either walk around in socks or even barefoot. It will take a while yet, to walk on our deck barefoot yet. First, it still has to be cleaned of all the debris that keeps falling from the nine oak trees in our yard onto it ever since the City of Lakewood had the roof over it removed which the builder of the home once installed. And then we need some more sunshine. Because, it takes a while even for wooden boards to become that heated that they are feeling nice underneath one’s soles.

What comes along with the bliss of warmth are the vistas of a blooming garden. If I stand in my favorite corner of the deck, I just have to lean over to see the gifts our raised bed will hold – tomatoes, bok choy, kale, spinach, purple peas, but also some herbs and flowers. There will different harvesting times; but for now, I can simply watch the richness of Nature from where I stand, warmth seeping through my body from above. Not yet through the soles of my socks from below. Not yet softly toasting my bare feet.

I imagine that, once our deck is warmed by sunshine, I’ll move out with a hat and sunglasses, and with a good book to read. But I know that the birds on our feeders will distract me shortly after. They come out at different times to feed, and for years there has been an abundance of species that weren’t here before we moved in.

Isn’t it fun, that the thought of a deck warmed by sunshine brings out so many more thoughts about sunny days? Maybe a BBQ on the deck later that afternoon. Maybe even a first plein air dinner. And of course, here in the Pacific Northwest, a deck warmed by sunshine is not such a common event as one that is soaked with rain. As I’m writing this, the forecast is conjuring up clouds for the weekend. Might have to keep on my shoes for a bit longer …