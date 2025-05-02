Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area is in full bloom – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Alan Billingsley.

Western Buttercup

The prairie restoration project in the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife area is beginning to show great progress. The project spearheaded by Clover Park Rotary goals are to turn this gem in the middle of our city into a wildlife education area and return the prairie area back to it’s natural state.

After 4 years of restoration work, signs of this habitat restoration are very evident. Many native plants are beginning to take their rightful place in one of Lakewood’s last true prairie areas. Come take a walk and see the Western Buttercup, Sea blush, Lupine, Camas and other native wildflowers while they are in the middle of their bloom.

Saturday, May 10, come join Clover Park Rotary and Lakewood’s service clubs at the South Sound Wildlife area from 9:00AM to 1:00PM for our Spring Cleanup day.

Located on Phillips Road just across from Hudtloff middle school, this 100-acre area is open to the public for hiking, bird watching, dog walking and other uses consistent with a wildlife preserve and it is located here in the heart of Lakewood.

Sea blush and Camas

Community members from all over our area will join together to make this unique area better for our community. Jobs will include something for everyone:

Plant starts in Prairie. South and West fields

Weed indigenous plant ID Garden

Weed retaining walls in Parking area

Remove Ivy by entrance area

Pull Scotch broom

Planting of the Peace Pole

Come join friends and neighbors for half a day of making Lakewood a better place for everyone.

For more information, contact Alan Billingsley at alanb@toolpak.com

Come be part of this exciting community project.