 Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area is in full bloom – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area is in full bloom

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Alan Billingsley.

Western Buttercup

The prairie restoration project in the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife area is beginning to show great progress. The project spearheaded by Clover Park Rotary goals are to turn this gem in the middle of our city into a wildlife education area and return the prairie area back to it’s natural state.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

After 4 years of restoration work, signs of this habitat restoration are very evident. Many native plants are beginning to take their rightful place in one of Lakewood’s last true prairie areas. Come take a walk and see the Western Buttercup, Sea blush, Lupine, Camas and other native wildflowers while they are in the middle of their bloom.

Saturday, May 10, come join Clover Park Rotary and Lakewood’s service clubs at the South Sound Wildlife area from 9:00AM to 1:00PM for our Spring Cleanup day.

Located on Phillips Road just across from Hudtloff middle school, this 100-acre area is open to the public for hiking, bird watching, dog walking and other uses consistent with a wildlife preserve and it is located here in the heart of Lakewood.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.
Sea blush and Camas

Community members from all over our area will join together to make this unique area better for our community. Jobs will include something for everyone:

  • Plant starts in Prairie. South and West fields
  • Weed indigenous plant ID Garden
  • Weed retaining walls in Parking area
  • Remove Ivy by entrance area
  • Pull Scotch broom
  • Planting of the Peace Pole

Come join friends and neighbors for half a day of making Lakewood a better place for everyone.

For more information, contact Alan Billingsley at alanb@toolpak.com

Come be part of this exciting community project.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.