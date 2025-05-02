 Lakewood First Lions Spring Update – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood First Lions Spring Update

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Dave O’Keeffe.

The motto for Lions Club is “we serve” and one of the places we focus on is Springbrook Park. For years we have stuffed 1,000+ eggs for the Easter Egg hunt and lunch celebration, drawing hundreds of kids and parents to the park to build community.

We recently placed two benches at the Park, made of plastic we collect for recycling, near the Little Food Pantry. The Food Pantry, set up by Lakewood Rotary Club, is vitally important to local residents. Lions Club members support Rotarians by stocking the Pantry in November and May. Full pantries are typically emptied by the end of each day!

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

Lions are dedicated to sight related support as well. Some of the funds raised at the annual Crab Feed, go to providing free eye exams and glasses to low-income residents (mostly from Springbrook neighborhoods). Plus, we collect thousands of used glasses in receptacles around Lakewood each year, organize them, and send them to third world countries where they are re-fitted and re-used. Pretty cool, right.

These are just a few of our activities…more can be found on our website. If you want to serve with a group of fun, dedicated folks, contact us at Lakewood First Lions Club.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.