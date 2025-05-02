 In-Person Class Regarding Business Taxes on May 12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

In-Person Class Regarding Business Taxes on May 12

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting an in-person class for up to 25 registered participants on business taxes. The class will be held on May 12, from 1 – 4 p.m., at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 248).

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Higher Than Me Consulting firm co-owner Tai Moultrie will be speaking at this event and, in follow-up, also be providing class participants a cumulative total of up to 45 hours of CPA support. 

The following items will be covered: 

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025
  • Business Tax Preparation and Compliance 
  • Financial Management Best Practices 
  • Business / Personal Expense Management 
  • Modern Financial Systems and Automation 
  • Common Tax Filing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them 
  • Importance of Separating Personal and Business Finances 

Although there is no cost to participate in this class, registration is required. Additional details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.