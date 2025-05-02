In-Person Class Regarding Business Taxes on May 12 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting an in-person class for up to 25 registered participants on business taxes. The class will be held on May 12, from 1 – 4 p.m., at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 248).

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Higher Than Me Consulting firm co-owner Tai Moultrie will be speaking at this event and, in follow-up, also be providing class participants a cumulative total of up to 45 hours of CPA support.

The following items will be covered:

Business Tax Preparation and Compliance

Financial Management Best Practices

Business / Personal Expense Management

Modern Financial Systems and Automation

Common Tax Filing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Importance of Separating Personal and Business Finances

Although there is no cost to participate in this class, registration is required. Additional details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.