Department Spotlight – Workforce Development – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

It takes a positive mindset and plenty of determination to secure meaningful employment, and Program Manager Heidi Bostrom aims to help Tribal Members find opportunities and gather the tools they need to take hold of their life through the Workforce Development Program.

The department offers eligible Tribal Members the chance to build out their resume and job skills through its 240-Hour Program or affiliate opportunities depending on the client and availability. Jobs are typically in the maintenance sector, but hands are often also needed in other Tribal areas such as the Culture Department. These temporary jobs are intended to be dynamic to an individual’s situation and help guide them toward more permanent employment down the road.

“It’s flexible with the intent of allowing clients to be able to work on case plans with other programs, schooling, you name it,” Bostrom said. “It’s meant to help people get beyond barriers that they might have that were preventing them from getting full time employment with the Tribe.”

Members who complete their 240 hours are sometimes eligible for extensions, such as a 480-Hour Program or even a Full-Year Program depending on the circumstances.

