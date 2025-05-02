 Department Spotlight – Workforce Development – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Department Spotlight – Workforce Development

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

It takes a positive mindset and plenty of determination to secure meaningful employment, and Program Manager Heidi Bostrom aims to help Tribal Members find opportunities and gather the tools they need to take hold of their life through the Workforce Development Program.

The department offers eligible Tribal Members the chance to build out their resume and job skills through its 240-Hour Program or affiliate opportunities depending on the client and availability. Jobs are typically in the maintenance sector, but hands are often also needed in other Tribal areas such as the Culture Department. These temporary jobs are intended to be dynamic to an individual’s situation and help guide them toward more permanent employment down the road.

dupont village walking tour

“It’s flexible with the intent of allowing clients to be able to work on case plans with other programs, schooling, you name it,” Bostrom said. “It’s meant to help people get beyond barriers that they might have that were preventing them from getting full time employment with the Tribe.”

Members who complete their 240 hours are sometimes eligible for extensions, such as a 480-Hour Program or even a Full-Year Program depending on the circumstances.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.