Chili, Fun, and a Great Cause – Come Join Us – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Get Ready for Great Food and a Great Cause at the Annual DuPont Chili Cookoff!

Mark your calendars! The American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 DuPont invites you to their Annual Chili Cookoff on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at America’s Credit Union in DuPont, WA.

This isn’t just about savoring mouthwatering chili — it’s about building a stronger future for our youth. All proceeds from the event help fund the American Legion’s Youth Programs, including sponsoring Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack 472, providing uniforms, supporting the Patriot League baseball team, awarding School Medal Awards to outstanding students, and offering scholarships for the Constitutional Speech Contest — where national winners can earn up to $20,000! We also proudly sponsor Steilacoom and Lakes High School juniors to attend Evergreen Boys and Girls State each year and help Scouts attend summer camps.

You can help by purchasing a wristband — and maybe a few extras for friends and family! Wristbands are only $10 for unlimited chili or $15 for unlimited chili, cornbread, and mac-n-cheese. Active Military, Veterans, and First Responders enjoy a 20% discount. Even if you can’t attend, you can still make a difference by buying a wristband and donating it to a young Military Member. Purchase your wristbands today at: https://square.link/u/8H2XmIDJ

Help us continue creating life-enriching experiences for young Americans who believe in this great nation. Spread the word, bring your appetite, and support a worthy cause!