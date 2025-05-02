Cantwell Reintroduces Bipartisan Bill to Build More Affordable Housing Nationwide – The Suburban Times

Today (April 29, 2025), U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), senior member of the Senate Finance Committee and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, reintroduced the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill that would expand the existing Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and increase the number of affordable homes built in the United States.

“Housing inflation is up 4% over the past year nationally and 4.5% in the Pacific Northwest – and that was before homebuilders reported an additional 5.5% increase in costs due to tariffs this year. We need to do more to lower housing costs for everyone. Expanding and improving the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit will do just that by making it more affordable to build homes and lower rents,” Sen. Cantwell said.

“It’s time for Congress to meet the housing crisis with the bold solutions it demands and that starts with increasing housing supply. Our bill will deliver some much-needed relief to families by supporting existing, successful federal housing programs and building over one million new units of affordable housing. I am all in to bring down costs and make housing more affordable for everyone no matter your zip code,” said U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The bill was co-introduced by Sens. Cantwell and Todd Young (R-IN). It has 30 total original cosponsors, with an equal split of Democrats and Republicans.

Since 1986, the Housing Credit has paid for 90% of the federally-funded affordable housing construction across the country, and has financed 4 million affordable homes, including more than 100,000 in Washington state. The National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) reports that building materials have increased in cost by an average of 5.5% due to enacted or anticipated tariffs since January 2025, underscoring the urgent need for this legislation. Moreover, according to NAHB, 60% of builders reported that as a results of tariffs, their suppliers have already increased or announced increases of material prices – with tariffs increasing the cost of a typical home by $10,900.

The bill would support the financing of 53,100 new affordable homes in the State of Washington by:

Increasing the amount of credits allocated to each state . The legislation would increase the number of credits available to states by 50 percent for the next two years and make the temporary 12.5 percent increase secured in 2018 permanent—which already helped build more than 59,000 additional affordable housing units nationwide. According to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, this change would finance three additional shovel-ready housing properties in Washington this year – one in King County, one in a non-King County metro area, and one in a non-urban county.

. The legislation would increase the number of credits available to states by 50 percent for the next two years and make the temporary 12.5 percent increase secured in 2018 permanent—which already helped build more than 59,000 additional affordable housing units nationwide. According to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, this change would finance three additional shovel-ready housing properties in Washington this year – one in King County, one in a non-King County metro area, and one in a non-urban county. Increasing the number of affordable housing projects that can be built using private activity bonds . This provision would stabilize financing for workforce housing projects built using private activity bonds by decreasing the amount of private activity bonds needed to secure Housing Credit funding. As a result, projects would have to carry less debt, and more projects would be eligible to receive funding. According to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, this improvement will double the number of affordable homes that can be built with this incentive. This would immediately green-light an additional 3,000 shovel-ready housing units in Washington evenly split between King County and the rest of the state.

. This provision would stabilize financing for workforce housing projects built using private activity bonds by decreasing the amount of private activity bonds needed to secure Housing Credit funding. As a result, projects would have to carry less debt, and more projects would be eligible to receive funding. According to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, this improvement will double the number of affordable homes that can be built with this incentive. This would immediately green-light an additional 3,000 shovel-ready housing units in Washington evenly split between King County and the rest of the state. Improving the Housing Credit program to better serve at-risk and underserved communities. The legislation would also make improvements to the program to better serve veterans, victims of domestic violence, formerly homeless students, Native American communities, and rural Americans.

The bill would additionally generate 80,400 jobs and $9.07 billion in wages and business income in the State of Washington over the next decade.

Sen. Cantwell has long advocated for the need to increase the availability of affordable housing and is the leading LIHTC advocate in the Senate. She previously introduced the Affordable Housing Credit Act in 2021 and in 2023, along with Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA, 01). Sen. Cantwell led efforts to build a bipartisan, bicameral coalition in support of that legislation. Last Congress, Sen. Cantwell’s legislation was joined by 308 Members – 58% of the entire Congress – including 170 Democrats and 139 Republicans.

Since its creation, the Housing Credit has helped build or restore more than 100,000 affordable homes in the State of Washington. The economic activity that the credit generated has supported nearly 170,000 jobs and generated more than $19 billion in wages.