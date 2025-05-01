Students Unite to Improve Farrells Marsh Park, One Weed at a Time – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson.

This past Sunday, 20 dedicated students from Steilacoom High School’s National Honor Society rolled down their sleeves and donned gloves to tackle a growing problem at Farrells Marsh Park: green alkanet. Though its blue flowers may look pretty, this invasive plant has been crowding out native species and disrupting the park’s delicate ecosystem.

Armed with shovels, pick axes, and a shared commitment to service, the students spent 2 hours digging out the deep-rooted weed from a park entrance in which a variety of 75 deciduous and coniferous trees had been planted in the fall of 2022.

Some of the trees were totally obscured by the encroaching plants. Under the guidance of their advisor, Erin Anderson, and assisted by two local volunteers, the group learned how to properly identify and remove the plant while sparing desirable native plants nearby.

By the end of the work party, a hill of wilting green alkanet plants towered over them as they posed for a group photo. The difference was visible—not only in the healthier-looking landscape, but in the pride and camaraderie among the volunteers.

Thank you, SHS National Honor Society, for making a significant difference in our parks!