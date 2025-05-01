Rep. Mari Leavitt to Host Community Conversation May 19 – The Suburban Times

Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) invites community members, students, and local press to attend an upcoming community conversation to discuss legislative updates, hear from constituents, and answer questions on key issues affecting the 28th District.
Event Details
- What: Community Conversation with Rep. Mari Leavitt
- When: Monday, May 19, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Pierce College Fort Steilacoom | Student Performance Lounge
9401 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
This event is free and open to the public. Constituents are encouraged to attend, share their perspectives, and hear about Rep. Leavitt’s work in the state Legislature. This is a time to learn from folks what is top of mind for them.
