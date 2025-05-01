Letter: The Unspoken Trajectory: From the Red Sea to Tehran – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

The United States is engaged in a low-grade naval conflict in the Red Sea, exchanging fire with the Houthis—Yemen’s well-armed insurgents with longstanding ties to Iran. The official rationale is clear: protect shipping, defend freedom of navigation, and respond to attacks on U.S. assets and allies. But beneath this surface lies a deeper and more dangerous strategic trajectory—one that risks dragging us, once again, into a war with unclear boundaries and even murkier objectives.

If a U.S. naval vessel is struck and American sailors are killed, the national narrative will almost certainly shift. The Houthis will fade into the background, and the spotlight will move, with grim predictability, to Tehran. The argument will be made—likely already written in drafts—that Iran “enabled” the attack, “trained the perpetrators,” or “supplied the weapons.” This shift won’t be incidental. It will be political.

This is where figures like Pete Hegseth come in—not as analysts or journalists in any meaningful sense, but as ideological facilitators. Their role is not to report or question, but to prime the public, cultivate outrage, and funnel it into support for military escalation. And in this case, escalation won’t just serve abstract strategic interests. It will serve a decades-old desire by hardliners, both in the U.S. and in Israel, to weaken or topple Iran’s regime—regardless of the cost in lives, stability, or American credibility.

None of this is to excuse Houthi aggression or minimize Iran’s regional ambitions. But we have been here before—most recently in Iraq, where faulty intelligence and ideological certainty paved the way to disaster. Once again, we are intervening in a complex regional power struggle with a hammer, when what’s needed is a scalpel and a far deeper understanding of the history, grievances, and alliances at play.

And once again, we may find ourselves burying American dead, only to realize that we knew the ending before the first shot was fired.