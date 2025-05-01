 Flag Directive – May 3-4, 2025 (National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service) – The Suburban Times

Flag Directive – May 3-4, 2025 (National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service)

I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 2, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 4, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, May 5, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

