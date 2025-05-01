 Deputy City Manager Hyun Kim Nominated for Appointment as Interim City Manager – The Suburban Times

Deputy City Manager Hyun Kim Nominated for Appointment as Interim City Manager

On April 29, 2025, the City Council passed a motion to nominate Deputy City Manager Hyun Kim for appointment as Interim City Manager. The proposed term is set to commence on June 30, 2025, and will terminate upon the appointment of a permanent City Manager or removal by the City Council. The Council has further authorized the Director of Human Resources to negotiate an employment contract with the candidate, which will be subject to final approval by the City Council.

The post Deputy City Manager Hyun Kim Nominated for Appointment as Interim City Manager appeared first on City of Tacoma.

