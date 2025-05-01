County Council Affirms Commitment to Upholding State Law – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Today (April 29, 2025), the Pierce County Council voted 4-3 to adopt Resolution No. R2025-139s, affirming the county’s commitment to public safety, equity, and inclusive access to services for immigrants, refugees, and all residents.

The resolution carefully highlights existing legal frameworks, such as the federal Immigration and Nationality Act and Washington State’s Keep Washington Working Act, which clarify the limits of local government involvement in federal immigration enforcement.

“Essentially, this resolution establishes that County resources — including personnel, facilities, and funds — will not be used to support federal immigration enforcement activities unless explicitly required by law or court order,” said Pierce County Councilmember Bryan Yambe (District 5). “I have a personal connection to what we’re seeing at the federal level, in the form of Executive Order 9066.”

Yambe added, “That Executive Order, while not naming Japanese Americans by name, empowered and facilitated the forcible removal by the military and mass incarceration of about 120,000 people, 2/3 of them American citizens. Virtually all persons were of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast and moved to inland desert wastelands, from the youngest to the very elderly, with accompanying loss of freedom, property, agency, and most importantly, due process. When we look at what’s happening today, the deprivation of our values and constitutionally protected liberties has a familiar ring.”

Resolution No. R2025-139s formally expresses the Council’s policy position of limiting local interaction with federal immigration authorities since immigration enforcement is the sole prerogative of the federal government.

Under the resolution, separately elected County officials are encouraged to adopt and share their own policies publicly and report to the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee by August 31, 2025.

“Pierce County is strongest when every resident feels safe to go about their lives without fear of becoming the subject of racial profiling that results in an ‘administrative error.’ Our Constitution calls for due process for all,” says Pierce County Councilmember Rosie Ayala (District 4). Councilmembers for this resolution affirm our community-first values, aligns our practices with state law, and reduces liability by ensuring all employees follow the policies and procedures that the resolution calls on all of us to ensure we have” said Rosie Ayala (Councilmember for District 4). “Resolution R2025-139s is the bare minimum.”

The three opposing votes cited the untenable nature of living in the country undocumented and the message the resolution sends.

“The message of unwavering support for undocumented immigrants is a misleading message, “They may build a life, get married, raise families, only to face the harsh reality of deportation,” said Council Vice Chair Paul Herrera (District 2). “After years of contributing to their communities, it is essential that we do not create a false narrative suggesting being undocumented is a viable or secure option.”

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank attended the Council meeting to express his opposition to the resolution, saying the Keep Washington Working Act stands in contrast to the United States Constitution.

“I encourage the Sheriff to work through the Courts to strike down things he views as unconstitutional, because he was elected to enforce our laws, not to make unilateral determinations that put the county in legal jeopardy, potentially costing taxpayers millions of dollars. It’s irresponsible,” said Council Chair Jani Hitchen (District 6).