Councilwoman Bean accepts MMIP proclamation from City of Fife – The Suburban Times

Councilwoman Bean accepts MMIP proclamation from City of Fife

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Puyallup Tribal Councilwoman Anna Bean was on hand to accept Fife City Council’s proclamation declaring May 5, 2025, as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day at the city council’s April 22 meeting.

Bean, a member of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force Executive Committee, said she appreciates the support from the City of Fife.

“The City of Fife is not only acknowledging MMIWP with the proclamation, they are actually taking steps into action. Last year when I came and talked with them, I asked them for that and they were prepared to do that and did it. Just to see how this is growing in one years’ time, I can’t even imagine what it will look like next year,” Bean said.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

