Clover Park Rotary (Lakewood) provides support to Custer School Literacy Night – The Suburban Times

Clover Park Rotary (Lakewood) provides support to Custer School Literacy Night

From right to left: Scott Adams, Yvonne Combs, and Dave Cotant serve up a fun night for the dozens of kids and parents at Literacy Night!

Custer Elementary School held a Literacy Night program on Thursday the 24th of April. Students use this opportunity to showcase their daily school activities to parents and others interested in their learning environment.

Clover Park Rotary (Lakewood) has adopted Custer School and is involved year-round in a variety of school functions. This night, the Rotary club served spaghetti to students and family members. The spaghetti was provided by CARRS Restaurant. Club members Chris and Elle Carr are active supporters of the Club and the Community.

