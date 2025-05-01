Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three positions on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities: two member positions and one youth (between the ages of 16 and 18).

The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities is comprised of 11 volunteers from Tacoma and Pierce County with a variety of experiences and expertise. The Commission advises the City Council in policy making, and partners with the community to bring awareness of issues that affect individuals with disabilities. In addition, Commission members participate on committees, help educate the public about disability issues, and serve as a resource for City staff.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by May 18, 2025, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.