Tribal Member saving lives in South Carolina – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

When it comes to saving lives, Puyallup Tribal Member and Saluda County Emergency Medical Services Captain Rita Jimenez stands ready to answer the call.

Jimenez has been working in emergency medical services since graduating high school in 1999 after a family friend in the field gave her an application. While initially hesitant, this moment would jump start her career path and open doors she never thought possible.

“I never even thought of working on an ambulance before, but they were paying for EMT school and training so I applied and joined,” Jimenez said. “I seemed to fit right in.”

Following up on her success, she went on to continue her training with a fire academy as well as paramedics.

