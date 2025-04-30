Sub Times Sports Report, April 30 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Idlewild Falcons Blue T-Ball Team

8 Under Coach Pitch

Idlewild Falcons 18, U.P. Heaters 9

Emiliano led the Falcons with three hits including a home run. James had a home run and three hits, while Jo Jo and Emma each had two hits and scored two runs. Elijah led the Heaters with two runs scored and three hits, while Jane had three hits.

Diamondbacks 20, Bills 10 Austin of the Diamondbacks drove in 5 runs on two hits, one a homer, while Keawe went 4 for 4 with a home run. Lincoln also scored a home run. Lolita and Makiah both had three hits for the Bills.

U.P. Heaters 17, Blue Hawks 16

Hornets 20, Blue Hawks 1

For the Hornets, Daniel and Bo both hit a home run. Elsie, Owen and Andrew all hit doubles. The Blue Hawks were able to make some great plays at first base.

Diamondbacks 18, Sharks 9 Keawe hit two home runs and drove in 4 while hit a home run in the first inning to ignite things for the Diamondbacks. JeNoah also hit a home run. For the Sharks, Maverick, Logan and Chris all had 3 hits while Patton had 3 RBIs.

10 and Under Kid Pitch

UP Rippers 8, Bulldozers 5

Tacoma Baseball Club 14, Rainiers 1

Tacoma Baseball Club 15, UP Rippers 2

12U

Titans 9, Rivals 7 The Rivals outhit the Titans 10 to 4. The Titans had 10 walks however, and were led by Andy’s 2 for 2 and a walk, while also getting the win for his pitching. The Rivals got 2 hits from Gavin and Toren. The Titans also had 24 stolen bases.

Tacoma Baseball Club 18, Tigers 1

Titans 8, Tigers 5

Tacoma Baseball Club 17, Rivals 1 George and Lincoln had doubles for the TBC while Greyson hit a triple. Braxton and Trevor each pitched 2 innings for TBC and allowed 5 hits while striking out 4 between them. Adan knocked in the only run for the Rivals while Karter had two hits.

Lakes High School

Central Kitsap 10, Lakes Lancers 3 (Friday, 4/25)

Carlos Serrano led the Lancers with two hits, and Lakes outhit Kitsap 6 to 5. Aaron Miller took the loss for Lakes, despite giving up only 4 hits over 6 innings and registering 4 strikeouts. The Lancers committed 6 errors to hurt their cause.

Steilacoom Sentinels 6, Lakes Lancers 3

Jason Hugo hit a triple for the Sentinels while Colman Balda and Drew MacDonald had doubles. Lakes scored two in the 5th to break up a scoreless tie, but Steilacoom followed in the 5th with 4 runs including MacDonald’s double, Ethan Ruhl’s single and Seth Tchobanoff’s single. Balda pitched 5 innings for the Sentinels to get the win, striking out 10 while giving up 5 hits and two runs.

Aaron Miller from Lakes High School.

Lancer News:

Aaron Miller got his start in baseball with the Lakewood Baseball Club. Aaron will graduate Lakes this year and will take his 3.96 GPA and .273 career batting average at Lakes to George Fox University this fall. Miller is 6’3” and 185 lbs and plays shortstop and centerfield for the Lancers. Congratulations Aaron, and George Fox University!