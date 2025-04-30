Social Security Administration Introduces Secure Digital Access to Social Security Numbers – The Suburban Times

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is taking steps to provide a significant enhancement for my Social Security account holders, by introducing secure digital access to their Social Security number (SSN). This innovative feature is designed to provide the American public with a modernized, secure, and accessible alternative to the traditional physical SSN card.

SSA is committed to improving service delivery while safeguarding Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

The digital SSN feature will allow account holders to conveniently display their SSN, when needed, for reasons other than handling Social Security matters. This enhancement will provide individuals who have forgotten their SSN or misplaced their SSN cards a simple solution allowing them to securely view their SSN online through the my Social Security portal. This will reduce their need for an in-person visit and/or having to wait to receive their SSN card through the mail. They will be able to access it via my Social Security on their mobile devices. This digital feature not only streamlines the process for those who need their SSN but also reinforces our dedication to protecting sensitive information. By providing a secure digital option, SSA aims to reduce the risk of lost or stolen cards and enhance the overall user experience.

“We are proud to offer this new digital solution to our account holders,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner. “This enhancement reflects our commitment to providing better service to the public while ensuring that their personal information remains secure. We believe that this modern approach will meet the needs of our constituents in a more efficient manner.”

SSA encourages all account holders to take advantage of this new feature, which will be available starting early this summer. For more information on how to create a my Social Security account, please visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/.

Together, we are working to create a more accessible and secure future for all Social Security beneficiaries.