 Secure Your Spot: Lead the Way Home Breakfast – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Secure Your Spot: Lead the Way Home Breakfast

· · Leave a Comment ·

This isn’t just another breakfast.

This is a chance to change a family’s life.

Join us May 7 to permanently house families in Pierce County.

On May 7, Associated Ministries will be holding it’s 13th annual Lead the Way Home breakfast.

Our theme this year?

Housing Families.

Permanently.

But we can’t do that work alone!

Help us create a community where all are housed, healed, and whole by registering for our breakfast! You can either click the images in this email or follow this link to register. (if you have already registered, thank you!)

We hope to see you and your family there!

(P.S If you are unable to attend but still wish to support our mission, here is a link to donate!)

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.