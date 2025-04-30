Letter: Looking Back On the Way We Had Come – The Suburban Times

By David and Charlotte Anderson

We were descending from the pass through the mountains when she exclaimed, “Look behind us! That’s the best view ever!”

She had glanced at her side-view mirror and there, in my “blind spot” but clearly visible from her vantage point, were the crags, and peaks, and pinnacles of a most rugged mountain range.

Blue sky, white wispy clouds, snowfields, and towering evergreens filled the entire mirror’s reflected surface.

She wanted me to stop and see what she saw looking back on the way we had come.

Descending far below into the valley, and beginning the ascent once again through yet another mountain pass, we could see entire hillsides sprinkled with splashes of bright yellow, bouquet after bouquet after bouquet of spring-blooming wildflowers carpeting the landscape as far as we could see.

What beauty there has been behind us as we looked back on the way we had come.