In the Book Nook with … Kristin Gentile – The Suburban Times

Author Kristin Gentile

Author Kristin Gentile from Gig Harbor, WA, works also as a consultant specializing in process improvement. Her book debut is a children’s book titled Hazel the Hunter. She is a member of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society. When Kristin is not writing, she can be found camping, being on the water, reading, or being in the snow.

Which genres do you cover?

Kristin Gentile: Children’s books

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Kristin Gentile: Hazel is an eight-year-old who likes to wear tutus and pearls while hunting. Hazel has gone on many hunting trips with her mommy and daddy ever since she was a baby. After reaching the proper age and learning about gun safety and hunting safety, along with appreciating the land and the gifts it provides, Hazel is ready to try for herself.

At which book events can readers find you?

Kristin Gentile: That’s yet to be determined.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Kristin Gentile: I am excited to schedule readings and socials in the future so that readers can get a chance to be introduced to Hazel.

Kristin Gentile’s book debut

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Kristin Gentile: Hazel the Hunter is a children’s book that tackles the subjects of gun safety, hunter’s ethics, and the art of hunting turkeys in a way that is both educational and engaging for young readers. The story revolves around Hazel, a young and determined hunter who embarks on an exciting journey to learn the age-old tradition of turkey hunting. Through Hazel’s adventures, the book instills important lessons about firearm safety, emphasizing the necessity of treating guns with respect and responsibility, which is crucial for children to understand in a society with varied attitudes toward firearms. Hazel learns both, what it is like to try at something and not succeed, and to practice and put in the effort it takes to prevail in the end.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Kristin Gentile: My cousin Jessica Warfield inspires me as a new and upcoming author. She has spent an incredible amount of time on her novel, and I cannot wait for others to read it. I think that new authors who are not given a clear path to success are all amazing and that one day we will have our books noticed and as loved as we love them.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Kristin Gentile: I believe in research. You may not always write about what you are an expert at, although you learn about the things that interest you and share that knowledge with others through your stories.

What are you currently working on?

Kristin Gentile: I am working on my second story in the Hazel series. This one focuses on her visiting her grandparents in Texas and hunting deer.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Kristin Gentile: I am currently a beta reader for a book called Blaine Sullivan and the Triad. I love it! it is a YA and draws you in from the first sentence.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Kristin Gentile: Just write it down and tell the story. You don’t have to focus on editing as much as you need to get the story out there. You can always find someone to edit, but the base is yours, and putting it to paper can be an amazing feeling.

You can find Kristin Gentile’s book anywhere books are sold and on Amazon.