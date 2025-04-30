 Help Support a New Generation of Trades Workers – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Help Support a New Generation of Trades Workers

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Construction Tool Drive Initiative is a community-powered effort designed to equip entry-level construction workers and apprentices with the essential tools they need to succeed.

Too often, new workers entering the trades face a significant financial barrier: the cost of purchasing required tools and safety gear. This burden can prevent otherwise qualified individuals, especially those from under-resourced backgrounds or justice-involved situations, from starting their careers strong.

By organizing this tool drive, we’re helping to eliminate that barrier. This initiative not only strengthens the local workforce but also supports businesses in attracting job-ready talent, builds equity in the trades, and fosters collaboration across labor unions, construction companies, workforce organizations, and community partners.

Ed Selden Carpet One

If you are interested in supporting this initiative, we would love to discuss partnership opportunities to ensure new workers have access to the tools they need to succeed. Please reach out to learn more about how you or your company can contribute.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

dupont village walking tour

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.