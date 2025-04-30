Help Support a New Generation of Trades Workers – The Suburban Times

The Construction Tool Drive Initiative is a community-powered effort designed to equip entry-level construction workers and apprentices with the essential tools they need to succeed.

Too often, new workers entering the trades face a significant financial barrier: the cost of purchasing required tools and safety gear. This burden can prevent otherwise qualified individuals, especially those from under-resourced backgrounds or justice-involved situations, from starting their careers strong.

By organizing this tool drive, we’re helping to eliminate that barrier. This initiative not only strengthens the local workforce but also supports businesses in attracting job-ready talent, builds equity in the trades, and fosters collaboration across labor unions, construction companies, workforce organizations, and community partners.

If you are interested in supporting this initiative, we would love to discuss partnership opportunities to ensure new workers have access to the tools they need to succeed. Please reach out to learn more about how you or your company can contribute.