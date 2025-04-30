 Partners for Parks Announces Major Milestone in H-Barn Renovation Project with Generous Support from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians – The Suburban Times

Partners for Parks Announces Major Milestone in H-Barn Renovation Project with Generous Support from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Lakewood, WA – Partners for Parks is proud to share exciting news on our fund-raising efforts to support the H-Barn renovation project at Fort Steilacoom Park. 

In a significant show of support, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has generously contributed $20,000 to the H-Barn restoration effort. This gift reflects the Tribe’s deep commitment to preserving the cultural and historical fabric of the community.

“Community is one of the most important aspects of the Puyallup Tribe,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body. “The Tribe is pleased to be able to help Partners for Parks, and the Lakewood community, in the renovation of H-Barn.”

In February 2025, Partners for Parks approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Lakewood to fund the architectural and engineering phase of the project.  The City has contracted with Graham Baba Architects, a firm renowned for its thoughtful design and community-focused projects.

With strong momentum and growing community engagement, the campaign has already raised nearly $2.7 million toward its $3.5 million goal. But we still need your help to meet our goal!   Partners for Parks invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to be part of this transformative effort. To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project or contribute, please visit: https://partnersforparks.net/

