 Get the Most out of May – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Get the Most out of May

· · Leave a Comment ·

Click here to learn more about the following events.

  • Play Outside in May for Kids to Parks Day
  • Mini Maestros: Peter and the Wolf
  • Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater Show
  • Come Birding with Us
  • Learn to Lawn Bowl
  • Guided Kayak Trips
  • Come Dance with Us!
  • 50+ Culinary Classes
  • Queen Victoria’s Birthday
  • Swan Creek Trail Run
  • Family Nature Walks
  • Grit City Litter Cleanup
  • Bear Camp
  • Youth Football League
  • American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course
  • Adaptive & Specialized Bingo Night
  • Trapped: A Labyrinth Adventure

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.