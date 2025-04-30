Get the Most out of May – The Suburban Times

Click here to learn more about the following events.
- Play Outside in May for Kids to Parks Day
- Mini Maestros: Peter and the Wolf
- Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater Show
- Come Birding with Us
- Learn to Lawn Bowl
- Guided Kayak Trips
- Come Dance with Us!
- 50+ Culinary Classes
- Queen Victoria’s Birthday
- Swan Creek Trail Run
- Family Nature Walks
- Grit City Litter Cleanup
- Bear Camp
- Youth Football League
- American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course
- Adaptive & Specialized Bingo Night
- Trapped: A Labyrinth Adventure
Leave a Reply