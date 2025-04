Submitted by Robert Estrada.

Friends of the Lakewood Library Book Sale is this Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3. The members only sale is Friday, 4:30-7pm and the General Public sale is Saturday, 10am-4:30pm.

The event will take place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood.

In addition to books, sale items also include DVDs CDs, and puzzles. Thank you in advance for helping support the Tillicum and Interim Lakewood Libraries.