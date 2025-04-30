Dance Theatre Northwest presents Free Arts Showcase in University Place – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Richard Philion Sophie Herrera Photos by Philander Eargle.

Dance Theatre Northwest will present its Spring Arts Showcase, an “Arts Are Education” Performance at the University Place Library Atrium, Saturday, May 3rd at 4:30 PM. The address is 3609 Market St. University Place, WA 98466 (Between 37th St W and Bridgeport Way W) “Perfect for families, this showcase offers a glimpse into the vibrant world of dance through beautifully choreographed pieces performed in a unique and inviting setting.”

The performance is free, handicapped accessible and open to the public. Festival seating is first come first served. Highlights include contemporary ballet and jazz pieces choreographed by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer featuring Richard Philion, guest performer, coming from New York. Also performing along with DTNW’s company members Sophie Herrera, Isabel Powell, and Kendalyn Winston, are Dance Theatre Northwest ensemble members, and studio dancers who will be presenting a diverse program of classical ballet, jazz, exciting tap and musical theater pieces. Narrator Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, DTNW’s artistic director and principal choreographer, will provide an accompanying lecture.

Kirk-Stauffer and Philion are also teaching a series of professional ballet, partnering and musical theatre classes and workshops as part of Dance Theatre Northwest’s ongoing classes as well as the “Summer Intensives” and workshops being offered later this summer. Visit www.DTNW.org for more information.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST has received multiple awards for outstanding community service and for artistic excellence. With a mission of making dance performances more accessible and giving back to the community, DTNW has been making exciting theatrical performances like this available through their Community Outreach Arts Service Program. In addition to our 2025 Season Sponsors: Boeing, Showcase Magazine, University Place Refuse, MKS Lasting Beauty, Annemarie & Jim Baldes, Sarah Bliesath, Anne Carpenter, June Davies, Diane Malone, Sarah Witherup, The E. K. Lathrop Scholarship Fund, The May Bell Hansen Memorial Fund, The Lawrence Allen Stauffer Memorial Fund, and Anonymous contributors this specific performance is also sponsored by the City of University Place Washington.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Yoga, Stretch, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at

2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place/Tacoma, WA 98466

For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org.