Win an Autographed DL Fowler Book at “Abraham Lincoln Raw” Presentation, 1 May – The Suburban Times

This Thursday, 1 May, acclaimed Lincoln historian DL Fowler will be presenting “Abraham Lincoln Raw” at the Lakewood History Museum. At the conclusion of his riveting program, Two drawings with be held for an autographed copy of one of Fowler’s three acclaimed books (see below). Winners will get to choose which book they would like to have autographed. Winners must be present to win.

Event is free to the public, seating is on a first come basis. Light refreshments will be available. Doors open 6 pm, meet the author, book signing 6 to 6:30, “Abraham Lincoln Raw” presentation 6:30 pm. Prize drawings following presentation.

Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave, SW, Lakewood. Want more info, leave a message for Mr. Lincoln at 253-682-3480. Don’t miss this riveting look into the life and times of our revered 16th President.

Award Winning Books by DL Fowler.

DL Fowler Books Available at Book Signing

“Lincoln Raw”

“The Turn”: a bond that shaped history

“Lincoln’s Angel”: the Rebecca Pomroy Story